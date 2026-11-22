TCU fired fifth-year coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday after the Horned Frogs' 38-17 loss to Utah, which dropped the team to 5-6 this season, sources told CBS Sports. Coming off consecutive 9-4 finishes and four years removed from a CFP National Championship appearance, Dykes and the Horned Frogs never got going offensively this fall after coaching staff changes this offseason.

He finished 41-23 overall at TCU, including a 26-18 mark against Big 12 competition. His only other losing season came in 2023, one year after the Horned Frogs went 13-2 and lost 65-7 to Georgia in the title game.

TCU trailed by 17 points at intermission during the loss to the Utes before tying the game. However, Utah scored 21 unanswered during a fourth-quarter spurt to win its 11th straight.

"That was the thing coming out of halftime," Dykes said after the game. "Look, we're committed to running the football, and as I said, we had a lot of stuff that were (run-pass options) in the first half, and we were getting passing looks from that and so we just called runs in the second half and really tried to force the run game and to our credit, our guys ran the ball well."

TCU lost its season opener, 15-10, to North Carolina in Ireland on Aug. 29. The Tar Heels aren't yet bowl-eligible under second-year coach Bill Belichick, and the setback sounded alarms in Fort Worth for a program sinking under the current regime.

Earlier this month, Dykes said some of the boos heard this season at home and "Fire Sonny" chants were part of the job.

"I didn't notice any of it. I had a job to do, and I was trying to do my job the best that I could. I honestly didn't know about it, didn't see it," Dykes said after a 22-16 win over Kansas. "I think that's part of our job as coaches, is to understand the way things are now. It's very different, it is a different world."

The Horned Frogs have alternated wins and losses and, in Big 12 play, suffered a 17-10 defeat at the hands of nationally ranked BYU on Oct. 3. TCU ranks last in the Big 12 in total offense, rushing offense and 15th in scoring offense following play-caller Kendal Briles' departure to South Carolina.

Dykes fired co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach A.J. Ricker in October after a home loss against West Virginia, but the writing was on the wall for his regime.

Initial candidates at TCU

New Mexico's Jason Eck, TCU defensive coordinator Andy Avalos and LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker are among the names expected to be in the initial mix, per 247Sports.

Eck has the Lobos in the Group of Six playoff conversation this season, while Avalos is a respected assistant within the program. Baker has spent the last couple of years on staff for the Tigers, and his defense this fall has all but carried Lane Kiffin and LSU during his first campaign.