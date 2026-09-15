There was already one five-star true freshman starting at QB in the SEC. Now, it's expected there will be two starting this weekend.

Vanderbilt, which has started veteran Blaze Berlowitz at quarterback in its first two games, is currently expected to make a quarterback change and start five-star true freshman Jared Curtis against NC State on Saturday, sources tell CBS Sports.

Curtis has opened this week working with the first-team offense in practice, per sources.

Curtis, the highest-ranked recruit in Vanderbilt history, was rated as the second-best quarterback and second-best overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, behind only Houston's Keisean Henderson.

After going 7-of-9 for 60 yards in limited action during the Commodores' season-opening 28-9 win over Austin Peay, Curtis replaced a struggling Berlowitz after the second series of Vanderbilt's win over Delaware this past weekend and then played the rest of the game aside from a Berlowitz series late in the second quarter that ended in a three-and-out.

Curtis finished the game 14-of-22 with 210 passing yards, a touchdown pass, two rushing touchdowns and no interceptions during the 35-26 victory.

Commodores coach Clark Lea indicated after the game that the plan all along was for Curtis to step in for that third series, and he later declined to name a starting QB moving forward. However, he was complimentary of Curtis' performance.

Now, it appears Curtis is on the verge of stepping in as the team's new starting quarterback.

"I don't know that much else could have gone wrong on (Curtis') first time out," Lea said Saturday. "I know we had a dropped snap, delay of game. It just seemed like there was a lot that was disruptive. And yet, and yet, he kept us organized enough to lead a touchdown drive. I think there's something to be said about that.

"I'll tell you what, I was really impressed with the way he settled into the game. And it wasn't perfect, but I'm happy for him. I'm proud of him. I thought he stepped up. … There's a lot to build on from that."