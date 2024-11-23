Texas A&M is still in position to earn a trip to the SEC Championship Game, but it will face a tricky test this weekend. The Aggies have to visit Jordan-Hare Stadium for a clash with Auburn.

Texas A&M and longtime rival Texas currently sit atop the SEC standings with just one conference loss, but the Aggies did get routed by South Carolina in their last conference game. Texas A&M was able to get right last weekend with a 38-3 blowout of New Mexico State. Quarterback Marcel Reed went for 309 total yards and three touchdowns while the Texas A&M defense held NMSU to 214 total yards.

Things will be more difficult for the Aggies' defense this weekend, but perhaps not by too much. The Auburn offense has struggled against SEC opponents, so this matchup sets up well for Texas A&M on that side of the ball.

Auburn did get to work on some things offensively last week during their 48-14 rout of UL-Monroe. Payton Thorne threw for 286 yards and five scores, but more importantly, he didn't turn the ball over. The Tigers will need another clean performance from him in order to upset the Aggies.

In addition to home-field advantage, the series history has been pretty back-and-forth. Since Texas A&M entered the SEC in 2012, these two teams have each notched six wins.

Where to watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M

When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Auburn vs. Texas A&M spread, odds

Texas A&M is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Auburn, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 47.5 points.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M series history

Auburn has won five out of their last nine games against Texas A&M.