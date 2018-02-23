2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Shallow 10-team mock draft leads to stacked rosters
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
- Draft Prep Tiers: C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP
- Heath's Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts | Hitter regression candidates
- Scott's Top 100 prospects | Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
It wasn't long ago I was avoiding all starting pitchers in the first five rounds of Fantasy Baseball drafts. Earlier this year I came around on the idea that I really didn't want to pass on one of the top four aces if I had the choice, however. And now I've taken three starting pitchers in the first five rounds (and four in the first seven) of our most recent mock draft, a 10-team league we drafted Friday. What is happening?
One of my biggest problems with targeting starting pitchers is that you're spending valuable draft capital on an inherently risky asset. That hasn't changed, but in a smaller league format I'm not as worried about that risk. There will be so much available on the waiver wire, the upside is really important. And in a points league, it's hard to find hitters with comparable upside to the top pitchers.
So the combination of a smaller league size and a points setting leads me to a place where I'm picking a roster full of starting pitchers early. It's also leads me to looking more at upside late. In a lot of ways, this is like my theory on Rotisserie leagues, just for different reasons.
The other thing to remember about smaller leagues like this, especially with smaller rosters, is that position scarcity becomes less relevant. First base is still much deeper than shortstop and catcher is still a wasteland, but outfield becomes much easier to fill and overall the difference by position just isn't as pronounced. So just draft really good players. More specifically, draft really high upside.
Here are the experts who participated in this mock draft:
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports
- Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
- Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
- Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports
- Lawr Michaels, Creative Sports
- malamoney, Razzball
- Mike McClure, Sportsline
- Scott White, CBS Sports
- Sergio Gonzalez, CBS Sports
- Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|3
|Scott White
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|4
|Mike McClure
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|5
|Lawr Michaels
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|6
|Chris Towers
|M. Betts RF BOS
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Harper RF WAS
|8
|Heath Cummings
|C. Blackmon CF COL
|9
|The Fantasy Man
|T. Turner SS WAS
|10
|malamoney
|P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|11
|malamoney
|C. Sale SP BOS
|12
|The Fantasy Man
|G. Stanton RF NYY
|13
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kluber SP CLE
|14
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Correa SS HOU
|15
|Chris Towers
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|16
|Lawr Michaels
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|17
|Mike McClure
|J. Martinez RF DET
|18
|Scott White
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|19
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Votto 1B CIN
|20
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Machado 3B BAL
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|21
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Judge RF NYY
|22
|Sergio Gonzalez
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|23
|Scott White
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|24
|Mike McClure
|G. Springer CF HOU
|25
|Lawr Michaels
|K. Davis LF OAK
|26
|Chris Towers
|C. Bellinger 1B LAD
|27
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Greinke SP ARI
|28
|Heath Cummings
|C. Seager SS LAD
|29
|The Fantasy Man
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|30
|malamoney
|B. Dozier 2B MIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|31
|malamoney
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|32
|The Fantasy Man
|J. Donaldson 3B TOR
|33
|Heath Cummings
|M. Bumgarner SP SF
|34
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|35
|Chris Towers
|L. Severino SP NYY
|36
|Lawr Michaels
|R. Ray SP ARI
|37
|Mike McClure
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|38
|Scott White
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|39
|Sergio Gonzalez
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|40
|Jeff Tobin
|R. Hoskins LF PHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|41
|Jeff Tobin
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|42
|Sergio Gonzalez
|A. Rendon 3B WAS
|43
|Scott White
|Y. Darvish SP CHC
|44
|Mike McClure
|C. Martinez SP STL
|45
|Lawr Michaels
|E. Encarnacion DH CLE
|46
|Chris Towers
|B. Posey C SF
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Cruz DH SEA
|48
|Heath Cummings
|C. Archer SP TB
|49
|The Fantasy Man
|D. Murphy 2B WAS
|50
|malamoney
|M. Ozuna LF STL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|51
|malamoney
|T. Pham LF STL
|52
|The Fantasy Man
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|53
|Heath Cummings
|W. Contreras C CHC
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|55
|Chris Towers
|J. Quintana SP CHC
|56
|Lawr Michaels
|G. Cole SP HOU
|57
|Mike McClure
|D. Price SP BOS
|58
|Scott White
|D. Keuchel SP HOU
|59
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Arrieta SP CHC
|60
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jeff Tobin
|K. Jansen RP LAD
|62
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Paxton SP SEA
|63
|Scott White
|C. Yelich CF MIL
|64
|Mike McClure
|A. Pollock CF ARI
|65
|Lawr Michaels
|J. Gallo 3B TEX
|66
|Chris Towers
|J. Upton LF LAA
|67
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. McCutchen CF SF
|68
|Heath Cummings
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|69
|The Fantasy Man
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|70
|malamoney
|L. Castillo SP CIN
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|malamoney
|L. Weaver SP STL
|72
|The Fantasy Man
|C. Kimbrel RP BOS
|73
|Heath Cummings
|L. Cain CF MIL
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Lester SP CHC
|75
|Chris Towers
|M. Cabrera 1B DET
|76
|Lawr Michaels
|G. Gonzalez SP WAS
|77
|Mike McClure
|J. Segura SS SEA
|78
|Scott White
|Z. Godley SP ARI
|79
|Sergio Gonzalez
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|80
|Jeff Tobin
|A. Nola SP PHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|81
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Stroman SP TOR
|82
|Sergio Gonzalez
|S. Marte LF PIT
|83
|Scott White
|S. Gray SP NYY
|84
|Mike McClure
|J. Schoop 2B BAL
|85
|Lawr Michaels
|E. Nunez 3B BOS
|86
|Chris Towers
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Santana 1B PHI
|88
|Heath Cummings
|R. Cano 2B SEA
|89
|The Fantasy Man
|A. Wood SP LAD
|90
|malamoney
|T. Shaw 3B MIL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|91
|malamoney
|D. Gregorius SS NYY
|92
|The Fantasy Man
|Y. Cespedes LF NYM
|93
|Heath Cummings
|M. Carpenter 1B STL
|94
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Gordon 2B SEA
|95
|Chris Towers
|J. Samardzija SP SF
|96
|Lawr Michaels
|K. Hendricks SP CHC
|97
|Mike McClure
|R. Braun LF MIL
|98
|Scott White
|S. Ohtani SP LAA
|99
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Cueto SP SF
|100
|Jeff Tobin
|R. Iglesias RP CIN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|101
|Jeff Tobin
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|102
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Bruce RF NYM
|103
|Scott White
|D. Duffy SP KC
|104
|Mike McClure
|S. Perez C KC
|105
|Lawr Michaels
|S. Souza RF ARI
|106
|Chris Towers
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|107
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Knebel RP MIL
|108
|Heath Cummings
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|109
|The Fantasy Man
|D. Bundy SP BAL
|110
|malamoney
|T. Bauer SP CLE
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|111
|malamoney
|J. Gray SP COL
|112
|The Fantasy Man
|C. Morton SP HOU
|113
|Heath Cummings
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Giles RP HOU
|115
|Chris Towers
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|116
|Lawr Michaels
|K. Kiermaier CF TB
|117
|Mike McClure
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|118
|Scott White
|R. Hill SP LAD
|119
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Realmuto C MIA
|120
|Jeff Tobin
|W. Ramos C TB
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jeff Tobin
|N. Mazara RF TEX
|122
|Sergio Gonzalez
|R. Osuna RP TOR
|123
|Scott White
|C. Anderson SP MIL
|124
|Mike McClure
|A. Duvall LF CIN
|125
|Lawr Michaels
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|126
|Chris Towers
|A. Eaton CF WAS
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Gattis C HOU
|128
|Heath Cummings
|B. Hand RP SD
|129
|The Fantasy Man
|A. Sanchez SP TOR
|130
|malamoney
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|131
|malamoney
|C. Allen RP CLE
|132
|The Fantasy Man
|D. Pomeranz SP BOS
|133
|Heath Cummings
|W. Davis RP COL
|134
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Santana RF MIL
|135
|Chris Towers
|J. Faria SP TB
|136
|Lawr Michaels
|E. Diaz RP SEA
|137
|Mike McClure
|E. Thames 1B MIL
|138
|Scott White
|E. Hosmer 1B SD
|139
|Sergio Gonzalez
|M. Fulmer SP DET
|140
|Jeff Tobin
|T. Story SS COL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|141
|Jeff Tobin
|B. Snell SP TB
|142
|Sergio Gonzalez
|W. Myers 1B SD
|143
|Scott White
|R. Acuna CF ATL
|144
|Mike McClure
|R. Porcello SP BOS
|145
|Lawr Michaels
|O. Arcia SS MIL
|146
|Chris Towers
|K. Schwarber LF CHC
|147
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Roark SP WAS
|148
|Heath Cummings
|I. Happ CF CHC
|149
|The Fantasy Man
|I. Desmond LF COL
|150
|malamoney
|F. Rivero RP PIT
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|151
|malamoney
|A. Barnes C LAD
|152
|The Fantasy Man
|J. Montgomery SP NYY
|153
|Heath Cummings
|K. Calhoun RF LAA
|154
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Hamels SP TEX
|155
|Chris Towers
|J. Taillon SP PIT
|156
|Lawr Michaels
|M. Moustakas 3B KC
|157
|Mike McClure
|S. Doolittle RP WAS
|158
|Scott White
|C. Taylor CF LAD
|159
|Sergio Gonzalez
|G. Holland RP COL
|160
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Teheran SP ATL
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|161
|Jeff Tobin
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|162
|Sergio Gonzalez
|M. Gonzalez LF HOU
|163
|Scott White
|M. Minor RP TEX
|164
|Mike McClure
|A. Colome RP TB
|165
|Lawr Michaels
|E. Inciarte CF ATL
|166
|Chris Towers
|G. Polanco RF PIT
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Beltre 3B TEX
|168
|Heath Cummings
|T. Walker SP ARI
|169
|The Fantasy Man
|J. Smoak 1B TOR
|170
|malamoney
|K. Gausman SP BAL
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|171
|malamoney
|D. Dahl LF COL
|172
|The Fantasy Man
|J. Bour 1B MIA
|173
|Heath Cummings
|P. Corbin SP ARI
|174
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|175
|Chris Towers
|J. Musgrove RP PIT
|176
|Lawr Michaels
|R. Chirinos C TEX
|177
|Mike McClure
|L. Lynn SP STL
|178
|Scott White
|N. Castellanos 3B DET
|179
|Sergio Gonzalez
|Y. Puig RF LAD
|180
|Jeff Tobin
|P. DeJong SS STL
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jeff Tobin
|Y. Moncada 2B CHW
|182
|Sergio Gonzalez
|G. Richards SP LAA
|183
|Scott White
|S. Gennett 2B CIN
|184
|Mike McClure
|K. Maeda SP LAD
|185
|Lawr Michaels
|A. Vizcaino RP ATL
|186
|Chris Towers
|B. Morrow RP CHC
|187
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|188
|Heath Cummings
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|189
|The Fantasy Man
|G. Bird 1B NYY
|190
|malamoney
|D. Lamet SP SD
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|191
|malamoney
|T. Chatwood SP CHC
|192
|The Fantasy Man
|B. Hamilton CF CIN
|193
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brantley LF CLE
|194
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Bell 1B PIT
|195
|Chris Towers
|T. Glasnow SP PIT
|196
|Lawr Michaels
|B. McCann C HOU
|197
|Mike McClure
|D. LeMahieu 2B COL
|198
|Scott White
|Y. Molina C STL
|199
|Sergio Gonzalez
|R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
|200
|Jeff Tobin
|L. Gohara SP ATL
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|201
|Jeff Tobin
|D. Salazar SP CLE
|202
|Sergio Gonzalez
|J. Nelson SP MIL
|203
|Scott White
|M. Melancon RP SF
|204
|Mike McClure
|A. Cobb SP TB
|205
|Lawr Michaels
|D. Mengden SP OAK
|206
|Chris Towers
|F. Hernandez SP SEA
|207
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Peacock SP HOU
|208
|Heath Cummings
|B. Zimmer CF CLE
|209
|The Fantasy Man
|O. Herrera CF PHI
|210
|malamoney
|A. Jones CF BAL
