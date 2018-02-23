Play

2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Shallow 10-team mock draft leads to stacked rosters

Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.

It wasn't long ago I was avoiding all starting pitchers in the first five rounds of Fantasy Baseball drafts. Earlier this year I came around on the idea that I really didn't want to pass on one of the top four aces if I had the choice, however. And now I've taken three starting pitchers in the first five rounds (and four in the first seven) of our most recent mock draft, a 10-team league we drafted Friday. What is happening?

One of my biggest problems with targeting starting pitchers is that you're spending valuable draft capital on an inherently risky asset. That hasn't changed, but in a smaller league format I'm not as worried about that risk. There will be so much available on the waiver wire, the upside is really important. And in a points league, it's hard to find hitters with comparable upside to the top pitchers. 

So the combination of a smaller league size and a points setting leads me to a place where I'm picking a roster full of starting pitchers early. It's also leads me to looking more at upside late. In a lot of ways, this is like my theory on Rotisserie leagues, just for different reasons. 

The other thing to remember about smaller leagues like this, especially with smaller rosters, is that position scarcity becomes less relevant. First base is still much deeper than shortstop and catcher is still a wasteland, but outfield becomes much easier to fill and overall the difference by position just isn't as pronounced. So just draft really good players. More specifically, draft really high upside.

Here are the experts who participated in this mock draft:

  • Chris Towers, CBS Sports
  • Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
  • Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
  • Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports
  • Lawr Michaels, Creative Sports
  • malamoney, Razzball
  • Mike McClure, Sportsline
  • Scott White, CBS Sports
  • Sergio Gonzalez, CBS Sports
  • Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jeff Tobin M. Trout CF LAA
2 Sergio Gonzalez J. Altuve 2B HOU
3 Scott White N. Arenado 3B COL
4 Mike McClure M. Scherzer SP WAS
5 Lawr Michaels C. Kershaw SP LAD
6 Chris Towers M. Betts RF BOS
7 Jamey Eisenberg B. Harper RF WAS
8 Heath Cummings C. Blackmon CF COL
9 The Fantasy Man T. Turner SS WAS
10 malamoney P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
Round 2
Pos Team Player
11 malamoney C. Sale SP BOS
12 The Fantasy Man G. Stanton RF NYY
13 Heath Cummings C. Kluber SP CLE
14 Jamey Eisenberg C. Correa SS HOU
15 Chris Towers K. Bryant 3B CHC
16 Lawr Michaels J. Ramirez 3B CLE
17 Mike McClure J. Martinez RF DET
18 Scott White F. Freeman 1B ATL
19 Sergio Gonzalez J. Votto 1B CIN
20 Jeff Tobin M. Machado 3B BAL
Round 3
Pos Team Player
21 Jeff Tobin A. Judge RF NYY
22 Sergio Gonzalez A. Rizzo 1B CHC
23 Scott White F. Lindor SS CLE
24 Mike McClure G. Springer CF HOU
25 Lawr Michaels K. Davis LF OAK
26 Chris Towers C. Bellinger 1B LAD
27 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Greinke SP ARI
28 Heath Cummings C. Seager SS LAD
29 The Fantasy Man G. Sanchez C NYY
30 malamoney B. Dozier 2B MIN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
31 malamoney J. Abreu 1B CHW
32 The Fantasy Man J. Donaldson 3B TOR
33 Heath Cummings M. Bumgarner SP SF
34 Jamey Eisenberg J. Verlander SP HOU
35 Chris Towers L. Severino SP NYY
36 Lawr Michaels R. Ray SP ARI
37 Mike McClure S. Strasburg SP WAS
38 Scott White N. Syndergaard SP NYM
39 Sergio Gonzalez C. Carrasco SP CLE
40 Jeff Tobin R. Hoskins LF PHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
41 Jeff Tobin J. deGrom SP NYM
42 Sergio Gonzalez A. Rendon 3B WAS
43 Scott White Y. Darvish SP CHC
44 Mike McClure C. Martinez SP STL
45 Lawr Michaels E. Encarnacion DH CLE
46 Chris Towers B. Posey C SF
47 Jamey Eisenberg N. Cruz DH SEA
48 Heath Cummings C. Archer SP TB
49 The Fantasy Man D. Murphy 2B WAS
50 malamoney M. Ozuna LF STL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
51 malamoney T. Pham LF STL
52 The Fantasy Man A. Benintendi LF BOS
53 Heath Cummings W. Contreras C CHC
54 Jamey Eisenberg A. Bregman 3B HOU
55 Chris Towers J. Quintana SP CHC
56 Lawr Michaels G. Cole SP HOU
57 Mike McClure D. Price SP BOS
58 Scott White D. Keuchel SP HOU
59 Sergio Gonzalez J. Arrieta SP CHC
60 Jeff Tobin J. Turner 3B LAD
Round 7
Pos Team Player
61 Jeff Tobin K. Jansen RP LAD
62 Sergio Gonzalez J. Paxton SP SEA
63 Scott White C. Yelich CF MIL
64 Mike McClure A. Pollock CF ARI
65 Lawr Michaels J. Gallo 3B TEX
66 Chris Towers J. Upton LF LAA
67 Jamey Eisenberg A. McCutchen CF SF
68 Heath Cummings M. Tanaka SP NYY
69 The Fantasy Man A. Chapman RP NYY
70 malamoney L. Castillo SP CIN
Round 8
Pos Team Player
71 malamoney L. Weaver SP STL
72 The Fantasy Man C. Kimbrel RP BOS
73 Heath Cummings L. Cain CF MIL
74 Jamey Eisenberg J. Lester SP CHC
75 Chris Towers M. Cabrera 1B DET
76 Lawr Michaels G. Gonzalez SP WAS
77 Mike McClure J. Segura SS SEA
78 Scott White Z. Godley SP ARI
79 Sergio Gonzalez E. Andrus SS TEX
80 Jeff Tobin A. Nola SP PHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
81 Jeff Tobin M. Stroman SP TOR
82 Sergio Gonzalez S. Marte LF PIT
83 Scott White S. Gray SP NYY
84 Mike McClure J. Schoop 2B BAL
85 Lawr Michaels E. Nunez 3B BOS
86 Chris Towers X. Bogaerts SS BOS
87 Jamey Eisenberg C. Santana 1B PHI
88 Heath Cummings R. Cano 2B SEA
89 The Fantasy Man A. Wood SP LAD
90 malamoney T. Shaw 3B MIL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
91 malamoney D. Gregorius SS NYY
92 The Fantasy Man Y. Cespedes LF NYM
93 Heath Cummings M. Carpenter 1B STL
94 Jamey Eisenberg D. Gordon 2B SEA
95 Chris Towers J. Samardzija SP SF
96 Lawr Michaels K. Hendricks SP CHC
97 Mike McClure R. Braun LF MIL
98 Scott White S. Ohtani SP LAA
99 Sergio Gonzalez J. Cueto SP SF
100 Jeff Tobin R. Iglesias RP CIN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
101 Jeff Tobin W. Merrifield 2B KC
102 Sergio Gonzalez J. Bruce RF NYM
103 Scott White D. Duffy SP KC
104 Mike McClure S. Perez C KC
105 Lawr Michaels S. Souza RF ARI
106 Chris Towers L. McCullers SP HOU
107 Jamey Eisenberg C. Knebel RP MIL
108 Heath Cummings R. Devers 3B BOS
109 The Fantasy Man D. Bundy SP BAL
110 malamoney T. Bauer SP CLE
Round 12
Pos Team Player
111 malamoney J. Gray SP COL
112 The Fantasy Man C. Morton SP HOU
113 Heath Cummings J. Berrios SP MIN
114 Jamey Eisenberg K. Giles RP HOU
115 Chris Towers O. Albies 2B ATL
116 Lawr Michaels K. Kiermaier CF TB
117 Mike McClure M. Sano 3B MIN
118 Scott White R. Hill SP LAD
119 Sergio Gonzalez J. Realmuto C MIA
120 Jeff Tobin W. Ramos C TB
Round 13
Pos Team Player
121 Jeff Tobin N. Mazara RF TEX
122 Sergio Gonzalez R. Osuna RP TOR
123 Scott White C. Anderson SP MIL
124 Mike McClure A. Duvall LF CIN
125 Lawr Michaels E. Rosario LF MIN
126 Chris Towers A. Eaton CF WAS
127 Jamey Eisenberg E. Gattis C HOU
128 Heath Cummings B. Hand RP SD
129 The Fantasy Man A. Sanchez SP TOR
130 malamoney B. Buxton CF MIN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
131 malamoney C. Allen RP CLE
132 The Fantasy Man D. Pomeranz SP BOS
133 Heath Cummings W. Davis RP COL
134 Jamey Eisenberg D. Santana RF MIL
135 Chris Towers J. Faria SP TB
136 Lawr Michaels E. Diaz RP SEA
137 Mike McClure E. Thames 1B MIL
138 Scott White E. Hosmer 1B SD
139 Sergio Gonzalez M. Fulmer SP DET
140 Jeff Tobin T. Story SS COL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
141 Jeff Tobin B. Snell SP TB
142 Sergio Gonzalez W. Myers 1B SD
143 Scott White R. Acuna CF ATL
144 Mike McClure R. Porcello SP BOS
145 Lawr Michaels O. Arcia SS MIL
146 Chris Towers K. Schwarber LF CHC
147 Jamey Eisenberg T. Roark SP WAS
148 Heath Cummings I. Happ CF CHC
149 The Fantasy Man I. Desmond LF COL
150 malamoney F. Rivero RP PIT
Round 16
Pos Team Player
151 malamoney A. Barnes C LAD
152 The Fantasy Man J. Montgomery SP NYY
153 Heath Cummings K. Calhoun RF LAA
154 Jamey Eisenberg C. Hamels SP TEX
155 Chris Towers J. Taillon SP PIT
156 Lawr Michaels M. Moustakas 3B KC
157 Mike McClure S. Doolittle RP WAS
158 Scott White C. Taylor CF LAD
159 Sergio Gonzalez G. Holland RP COL
160 Jeff Tobin J. Teheran SP ATL
Round 17
Pos Team Player
161 Jeff Tobin M. Olson 1B OAK
162 Sergio Gonzalez M. Gonzalez LF HOU
163 Scott White M. Minor RP TEX
164 Mike McClure A. Colome RP TB
165 Lawr Michaels E. Inciarte CF ATL
166 Chris Towers G. Polanco RF PIT
167 Jamey Eisenberg A. Beltre 3B TEX
168 Heath Cummings T. Walker SP ARI
169 The Fantasy Man J. Smoak 1B TOR
170 malamoney K. Gausman SP BAL
Round 18
Pos Team Player
171 malamoney D. Dahl LF COL
172 The Fantasy Man J. Bour 1B MIA
173 Heath Cummings P. Corbin SP ARI
174 Jamey Eisenberg M. Clevinger SP CLE
175 Chris Towers J. Musgrove RP PIT
176 Lawr Michaels R. Chirinos C TEX
177 Mike McClure L. Lynn SP STL
178 Scott White N. Castellanos 3B DET
179 Sergio Gonzalez Y. Puig RF LAD
180 Jeff Tobin P. DeJong SS STL
Round 19
Pos Team Player
181 Jeff Tobin Y. Moncada 2B CHW
182 Sergio Gonzalez G. Richards SP LAA
183 Scott White S. Gennett 2B CIN
184 Mike McClure K. Maeda SP LAD
185 Lawr Michaels A. Vizcaino RP ATL
186 Chris Towers B. Morrow RP CHC
187 Jamey Eisenberg S. Manaea SP OAK
188 Heath Cummings R. Odor 2B TEX
189 The Fantasy Man G. Bird 1B NYY
190 malamoney D. Lamet SP SD
Round 20
Pos Team Player
191 malamoney T. Chatwood SP CHC
192 The Fantasy Man B. Hamilton CF CIN
193 Heath Cummings M. Brantley LF CLE
194 Jamey Eisenberg J. Bell 1B PIT
195 Chris Towers T. Glasnow SP PIT
196 Lawr Michaels B. McCann C HOU
197 Mike McClure D. LeMahieu 2B COL
198 Scott White Y. Molina C STL
199 Sergio Gonzalez R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
200 Jeff Tobin L. Gohara SP ATL
Round 21
Pos Team Player
201 Jeff Tobin D. Salazar SP CLE
202 Sergio Gonzalez J. Nelson SP MIL
203 Scott White M. Melancon RP SF
204 Mike McClure A. Cobb SP TB
205 Lawr Michaels D. Mengden SP OAK
206 Chris Towers F. Hernandez SP SEA
207 Jamey Eisenberg B. Peacock SP HOU
208 Heath Cummings B. Zimmer CF CLE
209 The Fantasy Man O. Herrera CF PHI
210 malamoney A. Jones CF BAL
Team by Team
Jeff Tobin
Rd Pk Player
1 1 M. Trout CF LAA
2 20 M. Machado 3B BAL
3 21 A. Judge RF NYY
4 40 R. Hoskins LF PHI
5 41 J. deGrom SP NYM
6 60 J. Turner 3B LAD
7 61 K. Jansen RP LAD
8 80 A. Nola SP PHI
9 81 M. Stroman SP TOR
10 100 R. Iglesias RP CIN
11 101 W. Merrifield 2B KC
12 120 W. Ramos C TB
13 121 N. Mazara RF TEX
14 140 T. Story SS COL
15 141 B. Snell SP TB
16 160 J. Teheran SP ATL
17 161 M. Olson 1B OAK
18 180 P. DeJong SS STL
19 181 Y. Moncada 2B CHW
20 200 L. Gohara SP ATL
21 201 D. Salazar SP CLE
Sergio Gonzalez
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Altuve 2B HOU
2 19 J. Votto 1B CIN
3 22 A. Rizzo 1B CHC
4 39 C. Carrasco SP CLE
5 42 A. Rendon 3B WAS
6 59 J. Arrieta SP CHC
7 62 J. Paxton SP SEA
8 79 E. Andrus SS TEX
9 82 S. Marte LF PIT
10 99 J. Cueto SP SF
11 102 J. Bruce RF NYM
12 119 J. Realmuto C MIA
13 122 R. Osuna RP TOR
14 139 M. Fulmer SP DET
15 142 W. Myers 1B SD
16 159 G. Holland RP COL
17 162 M. Gonzalez LF HOU
18 179 Y. Puig RF LAD
19 182 G. Richards SP LAA
20 199 R. Zimmerman 1B WAS
21 202 J. Nelson SP MIL
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 3 N. Arenado 3B COL
2 18 F. Freeman 1B ATL
3 23 F. Lindor SS CLE
4 38 N. Syndergaard SP NYM
5 43 Y. Darvish SP CHC
6 58 D. Keuchel SP HOU
7 63 C. Yelich CF MIL
8 78 Z. Godley SP ARI
9 83 S. Gray SP NYY
10 98 S. Ohtani SP LAA
11 103 D. Duffy SP KC
12 118 R. Hill SP LAD
13 123 C. Anderson SP MIL
14 138 E. Hosmer 1B SD
15 143 R. Acuna CF ATL
16 158 C. Taylor CF LAD
17 163 M. Minor RP TEX
18 178 N. Castellanos 3B DET
19 183 S. Gennett 2B CIN
20 198 Y. Molina C STL
21 203 M. Melancon RP SF
Mike McClure
Rd Pk Player
1 4 M. Scherzer SP WAS
2 17 J. Martinez RF DET
3 24 G. Springer CF HOU
4 37 S. Strasburg SP WAS
5 44 C. Martinez SP STL
6 57 D. Price SP BOS
7 64 A. Pollock CF ARI
8 77 J. Segura SS SEA
9 84 J. Schoop 2B BAL
10 97 R. Braun LF MIL
11 104 S. Perez C KC
12 117 M. Sano 3B MIN
13 124 A. Duvall LF CIN
14 137 E. Thames 1B MIL
15 144 R. Porcello SP BOS
16 157 S. Doolittle RP WAS
17 164 A. Colome RP TB
18 177 L. Lynn SP STL
19 184 K. Maeda SP LAD
20 197 D. LeMahieu 2B COL
21 204 A. Cobb SP TB
Lawr Michaels
Rd Pk Player
1 5 C. Kershaw SP LAD
2 16 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
3 25 K. Davis LF OAK
4 36 R. Ray SP ARI
5 45 E. Encarnacion DH CLE
6 56 G. Cole SP HOU
7 65 J. Gallo 3B TEX
8 76 G. Gonzalez SP WAS
9 85 E. Nunez 3B BOS
10 96 K. Hendricks SP CHC
11 105 S. Souza RF ARI
12 116 K. Kiermaier CF TB
13 125 E. Rosario LF MIN
14 136 E. Diaz RP SEA
15 145 O. Arcia SS MIL
16 156 M. Moustakas 3B KC
17 165 E. Inciarte CF ATL
18 176 R. Chirinos C TEX
19 185 A. Vizcaino RP ATL
20 196 B. McCann C HOU
21 205 D. Mengden SP OAK
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Betts RF BOS
2 15 K. Bryant 3B CHC
3 26 C. Bellinger 1B LAD
4 35 L. Severino SP NYY
5 46 B. Posey C SF
6 55 J. Quintana SP CHC
7 66 J. Upton LF LAA
8 75 M. Cabrera 1B DET
9 86 X. Bogaerts SS BOS
10 95 J. Samardzija SP SF
11 106 L. McCullers SP HOU
12 115 O. Albies 2B ATL
13 126 A. Eaton CF WAS
14 135 J. Faria SP TB
15 146 K. Schwarber LF CHC
16 155 J. Taillon SP PIT
17 166 G. Polanco RF PIT
18 175 J. Musgrove RP PIT
19 186 B. Morrow RP CHC
20 195 T. Glasnow SP PIT
21 206 F. Hernandez SP SEA
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 B. Harper RF WAS
2 14 C. Correa SS HOU
3 27 Z. Greinke SP ARI
4 34 J. Verlander SP HOU
5 47 N. Cruz DH SEA
6 54 A. Bregman 3B HOU
7 67 A. McCutchen CF SF
8 74 J. Lester SP CHC
9 87 C. Santana 1B PHI
10 94 D. Gordon 2B SEA
11 107 C. Knebel RP MIL
12 114 K. Giles RP HOU
13 127 E. Gattis C HOU
14 134 D. Santana RF MIL
15 147 T. Roark SP WAS
16 154 C. Hamels SP TEX
17 167 A. Beltre 3B TEX
18 174 M. Clevinger SP CLE
19 187 S. Manaea SP OAK
20 194 J. Bell 1B PIT
21 207 B. Peacock SP HOU
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Blackmon CF COL
2 13 C. Kluber SP CLE
3 28 C. Seager SS LAD
4 33 M. Bumgarner SP SF
5 48 C. Archer SP TB
6 53 W. Contreras C CHC
7 68 M. Tanaka SP NYY
8 73 L. Cain CF MIL
9 88 R. Cano 2B SEA
10 93 M. Carpenter 1B STL
11 108 R. Devers 3B BOS
12 113 J. Berrios SP MIN
13 128 B. Hand RP SD
14 133 W. Davis RP COL
15 148 I. Happ CF CHC
16 153 K. Calhoun RF LAA
17 168 T. Walker SP ARI
18 173 P. Corbin SP ARI
19 188 R. Odor 2B TEX
20 193 M. Brantley LF CLE
21 208 B. Zimmer CF CLE
The Fantasy Man
Rd Pk Player
1 9 T. Turner SS WAS
2 12 G. Stanton RF NYY
3 29 G. Sanchez C NYY
4 32 J. Donaldson 3B TOR
5 49 D. Murphy 2B WAS
6 52 A. Benintendi LF BOS
7 69 A. Chapman RP NYY
8 72 C. Kimbrel RP BOS
9 89 A. Wood SP LAD
10 92 Y. Cespedes LF NYM
11 109 D. Bundy SP BAL
12 112 C. Morton SP HOU
13 129 A. Sanchez SP TOR
14 132 D. Pomeranz SP BOS
15 149 I. Desmond LF COL
16 152 J. Montgomery SP NYY
17 169 J. Smoak 1B TOR
18 172 J. Bour 1B MIA
19 189 G. Bird 1B NYY
20 192 B. Hamilton CF CIN
21 209 O. Herrera CF PHI
malamoney
Rd Pk Player
1 10 P. Goldschmidt 1B ARI
2 11 C. Sale SP BOS
3 30 B. Dozier 2B MIN
4 31 J. Abreu 1B CHW
5 50 M. Ozuna LF STL
6 51 T. Pham LF STL
7 70 L. Castillo SP CIN
8 71 L. Weaver SP STL
9 90 T. Shaw 3B MIL
10 91 D. Gregorius SS NYY
11 110 T. Bauer SP CLE
12 111 J. Gray SP COL
13 130 B. Buxton CF MIN
14 131 C. Allen RP CLE
15 150 F. Rivero RP PIT
16 151 A. Barnes C LAD
17 170 K. Gausman SP BAL
18 171 D. Dahl LF COL
19 190 D. Lamet SP SD
20 191 T. Chatwood SP CHC
21 210 A. Jones CF BAL
Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

