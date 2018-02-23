2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Shallow 10-team mock draft leads to stacked rosters

It wasn't long ago I was avoiding all starting pitchers in the first five rounds of Fantasy Baseball drafts. Earlier this year I came around on the idea that I really didn't want to pass on one of the top four aces if I had the choice, however. And now I've taken three starting pitchers in the first five rounds (and four in the first seven) of our most recent mock draft, a 10-team league we drafted Friday. What is happening?

One of my biggest problems with targeting starting pitchers is that you're spending valuable draft capital on an inherently risky asset. That hasn't changed, but in a smaller league format I'm not as worried about that risk. There will be so much available on the waiver wire, the upside is really important. And in a points league, it's hard to find hitters with comparable upside to the top pitchers.

So the combination of a smaller league size and a points setting leads me to a place where I'm picking a roster full of starting pitchers early. It's also leads me to looking more at upside late. In a lot of ways, this is like my theory on Rotisserie leagues, just for different reasons.

The other thing to remember about smaller leagues like this, especially with smaller rosters, is that position scarcity becomes less relevant. First base is still much deeper than shortstop and catcher is still a wasteland, but outfield becomes much easier to fill and overall the difference by position just isn't as pronounced. So just draft really good players. More specifically, draft really high upside.

