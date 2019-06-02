Tigers' Gordon Beckham: Starting Sunday
Beckham is starting at second base and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Braves.
Beckham picks up his first start of the Atlanta series, though he did play four innings in Friday's game. The 32-year-old is slashing .229/.319/.446 with three home runs and five RBI in a reserve role for the Tigers this season and is mostly off the fantasy radar, due to his limited playing time and modest production.
