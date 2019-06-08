Murphy went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-2 victory at Angel Stadium.

Murphy launched a three-run shot off starter Andrew Heaney in the in sixth inning to score Daniel Vogelbach and Tim Beckham. The long ball was his second straight since his last start on June 5. The 34-year-old backup catcher has made the most of his seldom at bats this season. Overall, he's averaging .297/.325/.554 with five home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored through 24 games.

