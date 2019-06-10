Rays' Brandon Lowe: Goes deep twice

Lowe went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs in a 6-1 victory against the Red Sox on Sunday.

The 24-year-old showcased quite a bit of home-run power early in the year, but this was his first long ball since May 25. However, it didn't take him long to hit his second one after snapping that streak. Lowe is batting .288 with a .544 slugging percentage, 13 home runs, 41 RBI, 32 runs and three steals in 215 at-bats this season.