Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Heads to bench

Barnes isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Barnes will get his second night off in three days, as the Dodgers are likely taking it easy with the 29-year-old backstop following his return from a groin injury. Russell Martin is set to handle the catching duties and hit seventh in Barnes' absence.

