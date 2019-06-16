Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sitting against lefty

Pederson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pederson will head to the bench after starting the last two games with southpaw Jose Quintana on the mound for Chicago. Kyle Garlick will start in left field in his absence while Enrique Hernandez enters the leadoff spot.

