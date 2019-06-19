White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Returns to lineup

Moncada (back) is back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, batting sixth and playing third base.

Moncada had been out of the lineup since leaving Sunday's game against the Yankees with upper-back tightness. He was originally expected to start Tuesday but ended up appearing off the bench instead. He owned a 1.040 OPS over the 12 games prior to the injury.

