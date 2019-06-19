Dodgers' Max Muncy: Heads to bench

Muncy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Muncy has started the past 13 games for the Dodgers, slashing .304/.448/.652 with five homers and a 12:13 BB:K during that stretch. He'll give way to David Freese at first base in this one with lefty Drew Pomeranz starting for the opposition.