White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in action

Moncada (knee) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.

Moncada did not start Friday after suffering a knee contusion two days prior, but manager Rick Renteria indicated Moncada could be back in the lineup Saturday, and that will indeed be the case. Moncada will man the hot corner and hit second against Twins starter Michael Pineda.

More News
Our Latest Stories