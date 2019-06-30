Tigers' Gordon Beckham: Starting Sunday
Beckham is starting at second base and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Beckham started four straight games earlier in the week, but this will be his first appearance in the series against Washington. The 32-year-old is slashing .221/.307/.410 this season with three home runs in 45 games.
