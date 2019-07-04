Pirates' Josh Bell: Posts two more extra-base hits

Bell went 2-for-4 with two more extra-base hits, including another home run, in a 6-5 victory against the Cubs on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old smashed his 26th homer, but even more impressively, his 59 extra-base hits are the most ever by a National League player before the All-Star break. Bell has five extra-base hits in three games this week against the Cubs. He is batting .309 with a 1.042 OPS, 80 RBI and 67 runs in 324 at-bats this season.