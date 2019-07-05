Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out against lefty

Pederson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

With lefty Eric Lauer due up for San Diego, Pederson will head to the bench, as he has done against nearly every southpaw the Dodgers have faced this season (two starts vs. LHP). He's done enough damage against right-handed pitching to be a top-40 fantasy outfielder to date, and he recently gained first-base eligibility in leagues with a 10-game requirement in-season. Look for Pederson to continue playing mostly at first base to begin the second half.