Pirates' Josh Bell: Goes deep again

Bell went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in a 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday.

The 26-year-old is experiencing an incredible week of power. Since Monday, he has five home runs and 14 RBI. That's brought his totals up to an astonishing 27 homers and 84 RBI. He's also slashing .308/.380/.662 with 60 extra-base hits and 68 runs in 331 at-bats.