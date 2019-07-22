Athletics' Marcus Semien: On base thrice in loss
Semien went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.
Semien played his leadoff role well, setting the table from the top of the order on three occasions. Unfortunately for the Athletics, he was only able to come around to score once in the narrow defeat. Semien has been a steady presence on the basepaths all season (career-high .353 on-base percentage), and he's now just nine walks away from surpassing the career-best 61 he drew last season.
