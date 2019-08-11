Athletics' Matt Olson: On base thrice in loss

Olson went 2-for-4 with a walk in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

Olson had one of only two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics in the contest, as he partly emerged from a 4-for-26 funk he'd opened August in. Despite the successful night at the plate Saturday, it's worth noting Olson still hasn't notched an extra-base hit since the calendar flipped, an atypical streak that's now reached eight games.