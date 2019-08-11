Athletics' Matt Olson: On base thrice in loss
Olson went 2-for-4 with a walk in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday.
Olson had one of only two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics in the contest, as he partly emerged from a 4-for-26 funk he'd opened August in. Despite the successful night at the plate Saturday, it's worth noting Olson still hasn't notched an extra-base hit since the calendar flipped, an atypical streak that's now reached eight games.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Slugs walkoff home run•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Slugs clutch homer•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Swinging hot bat in July•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Homers to extend hit streak to 11•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Crosses plate thrice in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...