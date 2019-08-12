Pirates' Josh Bell: Goes deep twice

Bell went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in an 11-9 loss against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The 26-year-old hit his first homer since July 5 in the first inning and then added another long ball in the fifth. Bell didn't have a great June either, but he's been really struggling since participating in the Home Run Derby, posting a .188 average with only six extra-base hits in 80 at-bats since the break before Sunday. Bell is batting .284 with 29 home runs, 93 RBI and 80 runs in 422 at-bats this season.