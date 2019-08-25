Athletics' Marcus Semien: On base three times in loss

Semien went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a loss to the Giants on Saturday.

Semien did his part out of the top of the order, extending his hitting streak to seven games with his third multi-hit tally over that stretch. The 28-year-old is now hitting .293 (22-for-75) during August and has double-digit RBI (10) for the third consecutive month.