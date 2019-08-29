Solak started at second base and went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Angels.

Solak continues to deliver for the Rangers, having reached base safely in eight of nine games since joining the roster. This was his third start at second base in place of the slumping Rougned Odor. He is expected to be a mainstay in the lineup over the final month, not necessarily at second base, and could be the answer at that position in 2020 if the Rangers decide Odor's struggles at the plate are not fixable.