Wendle is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After Wendle was reinstated from the injured list last weekend, Topkin predicted that the infielder would be unlikely to play more than two consecutive days the rest of the way after enduring a litany of injuries this season. That plan has held true thus far, as Wendle will head to the bench after logging starts Tuesday and Wednesday. Matt Duffy will enter the lineup at third base while Wendle rests up.