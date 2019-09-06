Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Rejoins Dodgers

Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Barnes returns to the Dodgers after spending the 10-day minimum in the minors and should serve as the third catcher and occasional utility man. The 29-year-old has struggled in the majors this season with a .198/.288/.333 slash line in 71 games.

