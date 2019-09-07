Rays' Brandon Lowe: Making progress

Lowe (quadriceps) has been making progress and could potentially return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe had been ruled out for the season in late August, but the Rays are now not sure whether he could still make it back at some point. If his progress continues, he'll face live pitching soon, at which point the Rays will likely make a decision on his timeline.

