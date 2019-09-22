Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After starting in the first two games of the series and going hitless with four strikeouts in seven at-bats, Naylor will cede his spot in the corner outfield to Hunter Renfroe. The two will likely continue to split time in the final week of the season with neither player having performed well enough at the plate lately to justify a full run of playing time.