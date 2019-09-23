DeJong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Cubs on Sunday.

DeJong made a notable contribution to the postseason-clinching win, knocking a 437-foot shot to left in the third to erase an early 1-0 deficit. The slugging shortstop isn't accruing many hits during a tough September at the plate (.195 average), yet eight (three doubles, five homers) of his 15 hits on the month have gone for extra bases, leading to a solid 12 RBI.