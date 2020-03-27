Phillies' Alec Bohm: Working on defense
Bohm spent his offseason working on his defense, Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The offseason work didn't necessarily yield fruit this spring, as Bohm committed errors on two of his 10 chances in Grapefruit League action. The Phillies need him to be a viable third baseman, as Rhys Hoskins projects to occupy first base for the foreseeable future. Bohm has yet to reach the Triple-A level, though he may not spend much time there this season, especially if a shortened schedule causes the Phillies to promote their top prospects early as they push to end their playoff drought.
