Muncy went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double and a walk during Friday's win over the Giants.

Muncy got the scoring started with a solo home run off Tyler Anderson in the first inning, then added his second long ball of the night with another solo shot in the sixth. He also doubled and scored in the fourth and walked in the second. The two-homer night was Muncy's first since a June 27, 2019 contest at Colorado. The 29-year-old produced 35 homers for the Dodgers a season ago.