Solak started in left field Friday in place of Willy Calhoun (hip). He went 0-for-3 in a 1-0 win over the Rockies.

Calhoun is expected to return to action Saturday but as the designated hitter, so Solak may be in the starting lineup again. Eventually, Calhoun will return to left field, leaving Rangers manager Chris Woodward looking to find a spot for Solak's bat.