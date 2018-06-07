Aaron Laffey: Announces retirement
Laffey announced his retirement following Wednesday's game with Triple-A Las Vegas, Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Laffey appeared in 156 games at the major-league level over the course of his 16-year career, including 68 starts, with a majority coming with Cleveland in 2008-09. He wound up with an ERA of 4.44 and 245 strikeouts in 494.1 innings of work. Recently, Laffey has spent the 2018 season with Las Vegas in the Mets' organization, but was unable to find any success during three starts with the team.
