Whitefield had his contract selected by the Angels on Sunday.

Whitefield joined the Angels during the offseason and will join the big-league club after posting a .938 OPS in 24 games with Double-A Rocket City. He made his major-league debut in 2020 with the Twins but appeared in only three games. The 25-year-old should serve as a reserve option at first base and in the corner outfield spots.

