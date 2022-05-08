Whitefield had his contract selected by the Angels on Sunday.
Whitefield joined the Angels during the offseason and will join the big-league club after posting a .938 OPS in 24 games with Double-A Rocket City. He made his major-league debut in 2020 with the Twins but appeared in only three games. The 25-year-old should serve as a reserve option at first base and in the corner outfield spots.
