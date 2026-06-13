Angels' Adam Frazier: Resumes baseball activities

Frazier (elbow) took part in light baseball activities Friday, per MLB.com.

Frazier was placed on the injured list Monday due to right elbow inflammation, but the issue isn't considered major. The veteran infielder could return to action within the next few weeks, though it's unclear what his role will be when he's ready for game action. Frazier had seen his playing time dwindling prior to getting hurt, and the Angels have since called up multiple infielders, but Vaughn Grissom (oblique) is on the IL and may be out longer than Frazier.