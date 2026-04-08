Manoah (finger) has been throwing bullpens with all of his pitches at the Angels' complex in Arizona, per MLB.com.

Manoah landed on the IL in late March after his fingernail fell off following a Cactus League start. He's back to throwing, though it's unclear what the Angels will do with the veteran hurler once he's ready to return to game action. Manoah struggled mightily during spring play, posting a 9.39 ERA and 2.41 WHIP with a 13:14 K:BB over 15.1 innings spanning five outings.