Velazquez is not in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners.
Velazquez is playing more of late, but he will not start both games of Saturday's twin bill. David Fletcher will get the nod at shortstop in the nightcap.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Playing time picks up•
-
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Absent from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Overtaking Stefanic on depth chart•
-
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Swipes bag in loss•
-
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Moves into bench role•