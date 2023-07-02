The Angels recalled Velazquez from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

He'll be joining the Halos as a replacement in the infield for Brandon Drury (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Velazquez started seven games with the Angels earlier this season and was a regular in the middle infield in 2022, but he may be ticketed for a utility role during his upcoming stint in the big leagues. Eduardo Escobar, Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher all look to be ahead of Velazquez in the pecking order for playing time at second base and shortstop while Drury and Zach Neto (shoulder) are on the IL.