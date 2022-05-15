Velazquez went 2-for-7 with a walk, a run and a stolen base across both games of Saturday's doubleheader split versus Oakland.

Velazquez has settled into an everyday role at shortstop for the Angels, as he started both games of the twin bill while Tyler Wade played one game at third base and the other in left field. Velazquez is still batting just .188 on the season, but he leads the team with six steals and has displayed some outstanding defense. He is also starting to hit better, going 7-for-19 (.368) with a home run, two doubles, four runs, two RBI and two steals over his past six games.