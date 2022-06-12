Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-6 victory against the Mets.
The Angels slugged five homers against New York in the win, and Velazquez contributed to that tally with his 402-foot solo shot in the sixth inning. The shortstop is mired in a 2-for-31 slump over his past 11 games, but both of his hits during that span have left the yard. Velazquez has four homers and eight stolen bases on the season, but he's slashing a paltry .177/.226/.280 across 178 plate appearances.
