Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's victory over Toronto.
Velazquez provided the Angels' insurance run by homering in his second straight game off righty reliever Anthony Bass with two outs in the ninth. The shortstop has carried a hot bat in his last seven games with a .409 average and .727 slugging percentage in 22 at-bats; however, the 28-year-old has recorded only four RBI in 50 at-bats over his last 23 games.
