Velazquez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 5-3 victory versus Oakland on Saturday.
Velazquez gave the Angels a 5-0 lead with his two-run shot in the seventh inning, and that proved to be the difference in the 5-3 win. The infielder is still under the Mendoza line with a .194 average on the season, but he has shown signs of life at the plate of late, batting .286 with three doubles, two homers, six RBI and two stolen bases over his past 12 contests.
