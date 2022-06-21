Velazquez went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.

Velazquez has logged two steals in his last three games, though he's also struck out five times in that span. The shortstop is up to 10 thefts this season, and he's yet to get caught stealing. He's posted a lackluster .175/.219/.273 slash line with four home runs, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and six doubles across 197 plate appearances, and it's expected he could see a challenge for playing time from utility man Tyler Wade going forward.