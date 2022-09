Velazquez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

Velazquez's RBI came on a groundout in the second inning. He added a steal after his single in the sixth, which was his third theft in five games. The shortstop has now hit safely in consecutive games since he snapped an 0-for-18 skid that spanned eight contests. For the season, he owns a .194/.236/.296 slash line with 16 steals, eight home runs, 27 RBI and 36 runs scored through 341 plate appearances.