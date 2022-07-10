Velazquez remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Velazquez is on the bench for the fifth game in a row and appears to have lost hold of an everyday role in the middle infield. Luis Rengifo and Michael Stefanic are expected to serve as the Angels' primary starters moving forward at shortstop and second base, respectively. Since the beginning of June, Velazquez has slashed .099/.120/.222 in 35 games, so the Angels' decision to move him to a bench role hardly comes as a surprise.