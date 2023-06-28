Velazquez entered as a pinch runner in Tuesday's win over the White Sox, logging a stolen base and scoring a run.

Velazquez hasn't gotten a start since Saturday, but he's still making an impact, swiping a bag as a pinch runner twice in the past three days. The shortstop has demonstrated excellent acumen on the basepaths over the past two seasons, collecting 23 thefts on 25 attempts in 135 games. However, he's batting just .198 during that span, which has prevented him from holding onto an everyday role.