Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

One of the Angels' few threats in the game came in the eighth inning, when Juan Lagares led off with a double and Velazquez followed with a single. Velazquez subsequently stole second to put a pair of runners in scoring position with nobody out, but Los Angeles was unable to score. Velazquez is just over the Mendoza Line with a .203 average on the season, but he's tied for seventh in the American League with eight stolen bases.