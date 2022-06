Velazquez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Game 2 of a doubleheader sweep of the Mariners on Saturday.

Velazquez didn't start the first game of the twin bill, though he came on as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning. The infielder was in the lineup for Game 2, however, and he singled and stole second base in the seventh frame. Velazquez is 9-for-9 on stolen-base attempts this season, but he's hitting only .175 with a 30.4 percent strikeout rate through 191 plate appearances.