Velazquez singled in his only at-bat, stole a base and scored a run in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Velazquez came on as a defensive replacement at shortstop in the seventh inning and registered his only at-bat in the ninth. He singled to lead off the frame, stole second base, advanced to third on a groundout and came around to score on a Tyler Ward double. The base knock was the first for Velazquez over his past six games, and he is batting just .143 overall this season, though he has collected three steals.