Velazquez will start at shortstop and bat ninth Monday against the Royals, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Velazquez appeared to have moved into a utility role following Michael Stefanic's promotion to the big leagues earlier this month, but interim manager Phil Nevin seems to have soured on the slumping rookie coming out of the All-Star break. Stefanic is on the bench Monday for the third time in five second-half contests, while Velazquez has now picked up four starts over that same stretch. Aside from providing some useful speed (12-for-12 on stolen-base attempts), Velazquez has been a black hole of fantasy production this season. He enters Monday's contest with a .170/.210/.262 slash line to go with five home runs, 23 runs and 21 RBI across 246 plate appearances.