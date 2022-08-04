Velazquez will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Velazquez will crack the lineup for the fourth time in five games, and he could handle a near-everyday role in the short term if the Angels elect to give Luis Rengifo more exposure to third base rather than leaning on struggling veteran Phil Gosselin at the position. Though the Angels appear to value Velazquez's defense in the middle infield, he's produced an anemic .487 OPS in 262 plate appearances. Velazquez's 12-for-12 success rate on stolen-base attempts has been the only thing propping up his fantasy value.