Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start at shortstop Tuesday against the Marlins.

The 27-year-old missed out on the Angels' Opening Day roster but will now join the team with David Fletcher (hip) headed to the injured list. It's unclear how long Fletcher is expected to be sidelined, but Velazquez, Jack Mayfield and Tyler Wade could all see opportunities at shortstop in the meantime. Velazquez appeared in 28 games for the Yankees last year and hit .224/.235/.358 with one home run, six RBI, four stolen bases and a 33.8 percent strikeout rate.