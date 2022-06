Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Velazquez will sit for the second time in the series while Luis Rengifo and Matt Duffy serve as the Angels' starting middle infielders Sunday. Since the start of June, Velazquez has slashed an anemic .105/.136/.228 while striking out at a whopping 44.1 percent clip, so his hold on an everyday role could be tenuous.